Sen. Rubio reacts to former President Trump's debate performance

ABC News' Whit Johnson speaks with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who believes Trump stayed on message and raised important issues like immigration that could sway undecided voters.

September 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live