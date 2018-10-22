Transcript for Sen. Ted Cruz's father 'okay' with Trump stumping for his son

It's not just him of course I know Paula you also asked about the things that take cruises said about. His dad is sorry the president's office at about take cruises dad who is out there. On the campaign trail trails does well I wanna play this and ask you about on the of the sat. Your dad okay that he's here stumping nutria listen my dad is this and even take it probably didn't need to take it personally. Are you OK that sounds coming to stop that cure all of us out directly let me tell you we have a concrete to say. We have a stake to say when I'm we need to put away our petty differences and Stan shall the shall. All personal insults and I need to stand shoulder to sort of America is bigger than that or. And the president to city doesn't regret anything he said about Ted Cruz is dad he was asked severely about that on the lawn on his way to Texas Paula. So he's not sorry so he's not sorry he's not even at this. Green had learned apologized and shouldn't knobs are at least remind everyone what he did say about his dad rap video craze or of course I came here from Cuba. And he said that's this is what trump said that Cruz's father raping out basically assisted JFK's assassin. And which has been category gore being denied in his false. But I think I mean if anything this is showing us and how to get pastor difference as if nothing else I will say it is. Somebody encouraging but if he really break it down. Trump needs crews and trees needs trop and they're trying to putt the better interests and what they stand a better address over their personal feelings about her Anderson the country. But that had enter any house.

