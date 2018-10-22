Transcript for Senators campaign with eyes already on 2020

I wanna talk didn't tour Johnny her whole Vick who is in Iowa where Bernie Sanders was over the weekend and Pamela Harrison. I know Iowa has not been at the top of the list offer. Mid term covers his a couple of interesting house races there potentially a very competitive good governor's race as well but. But John this this does seem to be about looking a little bit beyond November now. I was just gonna say we're fifteen days out from the new mid term elections are Rick I gotta say is feels. A little bit more like 20/20 that it does twenty team. You write had been on the trapped the last couple days I was with us senator Bernie Sanders who you heard from earlier in Sioux City and he was in Fort Dodge yesterday. Come delivering his classic Bernie Sanders very health care centric Mary income inequality centric message. But I'm just today just this morning I was with California senator Pamela Harris who is sort of a lesser known but still and they must talk about a lot of substantial 20/20 contender. I should ask her about that I have served be an Iowa sort of gives her any more clarity about her twenties when he plans and she said she would be very sternly she said. I'm very focused on the next fifteen days and you can be focused on whatever it is your focus on self. She is coming out her mine on the mid terms but just their presence out here in Iowa who's gonna hold the first in the nation caucuses in February 20/20. There's definitely a lot of that talk going on whether or not you know that the figures that are here want to talk about an hour. And how that being. Seemed on the ground to the voters there in Iowa but that it's just about does November or did they know what's up there right. I think I think they haven't for UW. I think Iowa voters just did a fact that there's always so much attention focused on them are a little bit mark clear that but I asked voters about that a couple of hands of senator Sanders asked them. What do Bernie Sanders 20/20 presidential campaign is something that you can see your self supporting. I got some mixed reviews I got some absolutely he's he's my favorite candidate of all times. But I also got some you know voters were saying there might be some time for some generational change in the Democratic Party and and one quarter point outs muted by the time Bernie. He is elected and start serving his first review these are close to eighty years old so there's athlete divide I think people want to see kind of the full gamut of candidates satellite channel Harris like court but her like some other names but. There's there's after some divisions about whether or not you know who people can get behind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.