Transcript for The most significant political stories of 2019

2019. Began what Democrats taking control of the house with the federal government partially shut down. It's people OC once again making history as speaker of the house now called half. To order on behalf of all of America's children. The shutdown began in 2018 and lasted 35 gates the longest in US history we have reached a deal. Two and they shut Dan and reopen the federal government. The president backing down agreeing to a funding measure that did not include money for a border wall. The shut down flight marked the start of a contentious year between the president and house Democrats while the democratic campaign trail the largest and most diverse group of candidates in history looking to oust president trump from the White House. Vice president Joseph Biden maintain and Niro lead in most national polls since the start. The drug administration's foreign policy this year centered largely on North Korea and the Middle East. In Vietnam in February president Tran second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung un ending abruptly. Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted. India and parity and we couldn't do that but four months later history made at the border between north and South Korea. Fred Phelps getting across the DMZ into North Korea the first US president to do that. This is a very positive doing very positive event and I think it's good. Really for the world but by the end of the year a little progress on nuclear talks. In October president trump announcing he would pull back US troops from northern Syria. Infuriating. Our Kurdish allies let someone else fight over this long. Let's stay and sand generating backlash from some of the president's most loyal Republican supporters that we abandon the Kurds. It will be charged changed our national security detriment just weeks later president trump announced the US military took out aces leader Abu Bakr Al they daddy in Syria. A brutal killer. One who is cause so much hardship and death. Has violently been eliminated. In December progress on two key trade priorities for the trump administration. A deal with house Democrats on an updated map death now called the US Mexico Canada trade agreement. And in agreement with China on phase one of a larger trade deal that there will likely remain. First and 250 billion. The initiation club is completed. But throughout 2019. Controversy loomed over the trump White House with not hoax. Robert Muller's Russian investigation wrapped up with 37 indictments including six close associates of president trump. At least for life prison sentences and seven guilty pleas but no legal action against the president. You actually totally. Out. And then in September a bomb shell a whistle blower complaint released alleging wrongdoing by president from. During a July phone call the president of Ukraine just one day after Mahler testify. Nearly 400 million dollars in military aid and to winehouse meeting threatened to be withheld until Ukraine publicly announced an investigation into Joseph Biden and his side. The president's actions that seriously. Violated the constitution. President John has been consistent he says he did nothing wrong. Thank god always perfect. We couldn't have been nicer there was no pressure putting them whatsoever. Over weeks of dramatic testimony in November on Capitol Hill. Current and former trump administration officials said the president his top aides and his personal lawyer did Jess that. Danner president trump asks so is gonna do the investigation. Master Simon replied he's gonna do it. Adding a presence Polanski will do anything asked him on December 18. The house approving two articles of impeachment abuse of power and obstruction of congress. Presidents from now the third incident in US history to be in heats. A trial in the senate is expected to begin early next year parent covers ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.