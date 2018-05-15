-
Now Playing: Aug. 1, 1983: Smokey Robinson on how the Motown sound got its start in Detroit
-
Now Playing: Female candidates hope to change Pennsylvania's all-male delegation in DC
-
Now Playing: Smokey Robinson testifies in favor of Music Modernization Act
-
Now Playing: Mitch McConnell calls for White House aide to publicly apologize for McCain comments
-
Now Playing: DHS secretary warns of 'turning point' in cyberthreats
-
Now Playing: Trump invites family of fallen police officer onstage at annual memorial event
-
Now Playing: Trump tweets 'leakers are traitors and cowards'
-
Now Playing: 'Melania is ... doing really well:' Trump says
-
Now Playing: Israel acted with 'restraint' in Gaza border clash: Haley
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Primary day in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: WH faces backlash for not apologizing for McCain comment
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump has kidney surgery
-
Now Playing: White House tries to explain Trump's tweet about ZTE
-
Now Playing: White House says Trump spoke with Waffle House hero
-
Now Playing: WH: 'Hamas is responsible' for deaths in Gaza
-
Now Playing: White House says aide's remark about Sen. McCain being 'dealt with internally'
-
Now Playing: 'Powerhouse Politics': Tom Steyer
-
Now Playing: White House chief of staff John Kelly: Immigrants don't 'integrate well'
-
Now Playing: Trump and Sean Hannity's reported late-night chats
-
Now Playing: Her father's critics are 'going to have to answer for their own conscience:' Meghan McCain