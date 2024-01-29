South Carolina mayor previews state's open primary

Daniel Rickenmann, mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, previews the state's upcoming primary and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's chances of winning in her home state.

January 29, 2024

