Speaker Johnson pulls vote on stopgap bill for short-term government funding

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien on where the temporary spending bill stands. The measure would keep federal agencies and programs funded for six months.

September 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live