Speaker Ryan and House chaplain look to bury hatchet after reinstatement

Speaker Paul Ryan says he met with House chaplain Patrick Conroy today and they will "absolutely" put the controversy over his forced resignation behind them.
0:26 | 05/08/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Speaker Ryan and House chaplain look to bury hatchet after reinstatement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

