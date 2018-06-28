Transcript for Special counsel eyeing Russians granted unusual access to Trump inauguration parties

As always there's more news coming out of DC Burnett Tim Johnson two T now who. John I Iverson and I have some developing news coming into the newsroom that we just posted online and off goes fact actually the inauguration so take back. A little bit fill us in on what's happening in what are we learning right now. Yet you're Maggie so this is just breaking here at ABC sources tell ABC news that special counsel Robert Mueller. And congressional investigators are going back the inauguration. But looking Maggie not just at who attended the inauguration itself. But many events surrounding the inauguration. And specifically sources tell us that they are looking. At Russians we've obtained a guest list from sources involved in the inauguration. And it shows multiple Russians. Attended several events high profile events where the president members of his cabinet. Other ambassadors attended as well. And really what it shows is that more more as we've been watching. Now the year long investigation by Robert Mueller and his team. It is constantly expanding he. Well John I'm curious you mentioned some of these high profile controversial during his erect the inauguration is this. Business as usual polar resist and in usual invite invite T list from. Cook at president. Yet we spoke to actually the person who planned Barack Obama's two inaugurations. They were stunned when they heard on the remains that attended this mean these are people. Very close to Vladimir Putin needs are very influential. People in Russia they do business here in America. And as we know Maggie you know this has been a constant question about what was the interactions like between people close to present in trump and Russians. During 2016. Jarring a presidential campaign. And thereafter we of one instance. That one of these individuals was actually sitting next Q president trumps long time fixture and personal attorney Michael calling. An event called the candlelight dinner this was Washington's Union Station it was a very intimate affair he had a shell out anywhere from 500000. To a million bucks to get a seat. But they were there right and and not far from members of the incoming cabinet soon now. The fact that we already known for months the special counsel's been trying to find any interactions. You know these events Maggie are are pretty typical for inauguration as you know you were around town down here covering it with us. There were many events they went for weeks before the inauguration. And now they've caught the eye of the special counsel. I think Johnny brought up now just what sort of on everyone's mind your president or up to here rushing you think. What's the step. Say about the so I'm curious your opinion here. How important is this new information in the special counsel's investigation is it a breaking point potentially or is it kind of just a little nugget that he can use in this file. You know honestly Maggie will when he hurt anyone that tells you which waiting no special counsel's going they have really been paying that much attention you know we'd been. Trying to understand for months we are the special counsel's win out will lead and frankly we start off the teeny little spider web I. I think we're up to 26 million spike who had. There are so many new characters that it entered this story. Keep in mind to the special counsel has not filed charges against an individual for several months we've been tracking a couple that we think are coming we are now. Obviously right in the middle of summer so it doesn't seem like the special counsel is slowing down. It'll be interesting where this leads and remember also Maggie really important here. That it's not just the special counsel case here in Washington we now have a case. Up in New York in the southern district involving Michael Collins I mentioned and it be interesting to see. If there's elements from the special counsel's case it will impact that's separate case. Up in New York today. John thanks and I assume that we have new developments there every single day I'm sure we'll be checking back in with you who knows maybe tomorrow.

