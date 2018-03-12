SPECIAL REPORT: Ceremony for former President George H.W. Bush at US Capitol

More
The former president will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda until Wednesday.
9:58 | 12/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Ceremony for former President George H.W. Bush at US Capitol

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59586706,"title":"SPECIAL REPORT: Ceremony for former President George H.W. Bush at US Capitol","duration":"9:58","description":"The former president will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda until Wednesday.","url":"/Politics/video/special-report-ceremony-president-george-hw-bush-us-59586706","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.