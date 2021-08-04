State Rep. Park Cannon addresses media after case dismissed by Fulton County DA

More
Cannon was arrested after knocking on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's door during the signing of the state’s new voting laws, which she says are a form of voter suppression.
3:26 | 04/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for State Rep. Park Cannon addresses media after case dismissed by Fulton County DA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:26","description":"Cannon was arrested after knocking on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's door during the signing of the state’s new voting laws, which she says are a form of voter suppression. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"76949366","title":"State Rep. Park Cannon addresses media after case dismissed by Fulton County DA","url":"/Politics/video/state-rep-park-cannon-addresses-media-case-dismissed-76949366"}