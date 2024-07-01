Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity for ‘official acts'

ABC News' Trevor Ault speaks with attorney Sarah Isgur about the Supreme Court's historic ruling that former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution for official acts while in office.

July 1, 2024

