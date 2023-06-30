Supreme Court rules on student loan debt relief and LGBTQ+ protections

The court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program and ruled in favor of a web designer involving creative businesses' right to refuse service to LGBTQ+ customers.

June 30, 2023

