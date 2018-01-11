Tariffs already affecting whiskey industry

More
Tariffs "are definitely a factor" for Tennessee's whiskey businesses, said Ole Smoky Moonshine CEO Robert Hall.
1:19 | 11/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tariffs already affecting whiskey industry
About tariffs are definitely a factor in the business. On new tires replaced in June the first. On imported steel and aluminum by the US to protect the US steel and aluminum. 25%. Was the amount that was Levitt in the in the terrorist. That had an immediate impact by increasing the cost of apple in the country. Which for us translates into higher cholesterol live that we use all of them methyl in the lives of our product. And so we had a price increase that we had to. Tibet from our supplier of lives because of the tyrant. We take problems and challenges that we overcome. And they the tariffs are talent but we will overcome them by doing other things. Poll I think they need. Make the regulations on the rules. To make doing business as easy as possible and I'd I believe in. Freer trade as possible. Throwing courage. That the most successful to succeed and I I believe that tariffs. Has done in the way. This movement. And but if they happen they happen we have to manager. I would certainly wish but no tyrant to impede business.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58897257,"title":"Tariffs already affecting whiskey industry","duration":"1:19","description":"Tariffs \"are definitely a factor\" for Tennessee's whiskey businesses, said Ole Smoky Moonshine CEO Robert Hall.","url":"/Politics/video/tariffs-affecting-whiskey-industry-58897257","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.