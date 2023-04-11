Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones reinstated after being ousted over protest

Rep. Jones was expelled from the state legislature along with Rep. Justin Pearson for protesting gun reform in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville.

April 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live