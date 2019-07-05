Transcript for Tensions escalate as Congress calls to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt

As a moving on to Capitol Hill where tensions are escalating. House Democrats are now saying they will hold attorney general Barr in contempt of congress. For refusing to produce the full un redacted Muller report. So want to bring in Ben Siegel who's on the hill billed thanks for joining us what are the latest developments. Well Kimberly attorney general bill Barr has sort of emerged as a bit of a punching bag for Democrats appear who are frustrated after the Muller reports. I met some talk and an impeaching the president really focusing in on the attorney general over access to that report. We know that Muller's team and the Justice Department released a report that was redacted portions of it where Morris. Were were were were not made clear to the public and Democrats want access to the full report they say it's important that they know. Everything that the special counsel found to help inform their investigations and any possible legislation they need to they need to do moat moving forward of course the attorney general. Com has pushed back on that he's only given access to the report to a small number of top congressional leaders not the full. Membership of the Judiciary Committee so Democrats are gonna move forward would this contempt to essentially get on the record as reprimand in the attorney general. And eventually down the road force this battle into the courts to me hope. To maybe as they hope get a judge to force the Justice Department to perhaps turn some of this over.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.