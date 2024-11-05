Texas voters head to polls

KTRK's Courtney Carpenter reports from the state where more than 9 million people have already cast their ballots.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live