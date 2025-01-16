Father of Edan Alexander reacts to ceasefire deal

Adi Alexander, reacts to Hamas and Israel agreeing to a ceasefire deal on Wednesday. Israeli-American and New Jersey native Edan Alexander has been held hostage by Hamas for 15 months.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live