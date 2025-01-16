Drake sues music label for defamation over Kendrick Lamar song

Drake filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group alleging the company promoted "false and defamatory allegations against him," his attorneys said.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live