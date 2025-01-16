Aunt of former US hostage on ceasefire deal: ‘I cried’

Liz Naftali’s niece, Abigail Eden, was 4 when she was kidnapped by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks. Abigail was released in November 2023.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live