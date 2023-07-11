Tommy Tuberville triples down on white nationalism view

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville told ABC News that white nationalists shouldn't all be labeled as "racist" while also insisting he opposes racism.

July 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live