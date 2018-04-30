Transcript for Tree planted by Presidents Trump, Macron vanishes

Of the oak tree planted that presidents from been French president among all the crown last week. Well it vanished. As their planted that settling just a week ago on the south blunt all that's left now that's impressed. Tree was reportedly quarantined by US Customs and Border Protection because it's a non native species they save doing just fine and then they'll be back. And we hope our taking immigration rule took another degree when trees aren't allowed.

