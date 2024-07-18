Trump addresses rally shooting victims, calls for moment of silence

Near Trump on the stage is the firefighting gear, including the helmet and jacket, that belonged to Corey Comperatore, who was killed during an attempted assassination of Trump at a campaign rally.

July 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live