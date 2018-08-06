Trump administration move could take away coverage for preexisting conditions

More
Democrats are coming out swinging against the move.
0:25 | 06/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump administration move could take away coverage for preexisting conditions
Well the trump administration told a federal court crucial parts of the Affordable Care Act. Are unconstitutional. The administration said it would no longer defend parts of obamacare that protects people from. With preexisting conditions be Justice Department called the individual mandate requiring most Americans to have health insurance. An unconstitutional. Scheme. The court is now considering.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55759731,"title":"Trump administration move could take away coverage for preexisting conditions","duration":"0:25","description":"Democrats are coming out swinging against the move.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-administration-move-coverage-preexisting-conditions-55759731","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.