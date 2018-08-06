Transcript for Trump administration move could take away coverage for preexisting conditions

Well the trump administration told a federal court crucial parts of the Affordable Care Act. Are unconstitutional. The administration said it would no longer defend parts of obamacare that protects people from. With preexisting conditions be Justice Department called the individual mandate requiring most Americans to have health insurance. An unconstitutional. Scheme. The court is now considering.

