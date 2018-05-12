Trump administration recommends postal rate increases

More
A new Trump administration report on the financial challenges facing the U.S. Postal Service could lead to cost increases for online retail giants like Amazon.
0:22 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump administration recommends postal rate increases
The term administrations recommending an overhaul of the Postal Service president trump. Order a review of the system after complaining that Amazon isn't paying enough for deliveries. The task force says the rates should be raised on packages sent from e-commerce businesses. As of the Postal Service to be given more authority to raise rates faster. But it'd stop short of recommending the post office be privatized.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59619713,"title":"Trump administration recommends postal rate increases","duration":"0:22","description":"A new Trump administration report on the financial challenges facing the U.S. Postal Service could lead to cost increases for online retail giants like Amazon.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-administration-recommends-postal-rate-increases-59619713","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.