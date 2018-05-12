Transcript for Trump administration recommends postal rate increases

The term administrations recommending an overhaul of the Postal Service president trump. Order a review of the system after complaining that Amazon isn't paying enough for deliveries. The task force says the rates should be raised on packages sent from e-commerce businesses. As of the Postal Service to be given more authority to raise rates faster. But it'd stop short of recommending the post office be privatized.

