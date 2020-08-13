Transcript for Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE

Just a few moments ago Edison a very special call when Britain's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his you know. And crown prince Mohamed. It is eight. The United Arab Emirates where they agreed to finalize a historical pieces here. Everybody's interest would be impossible. And as you know mom is one of the great leaders of the Middle East. After 49 years Israel and the United. Arab Emirates will fully normalized. Diplomatic relations. They were exchanged embassies ambassadors and begin cooperation. Across the board. And or a broad range of areas including tourism education health care trade. And security. This is a truly historic moment. Not since these Israel Jordan peace treaty we signed. More than 25 years ago or so much progress been made towards peace in the Middle East. By uniting two. America's closest and most capable partners in the region something which it could not be done. This deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful secure and prosperous. When les. Now that the eat ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the united Arab. Emirates lead and I want to just thank them for being and it's not surprising nor Obama so well it's not surprising they are. And that lead position. And normalize relations with Israel. And we are already discussing this with other nations is very powerful learning. Good nations and people who want to see peace in the Middle East. So you probably see here's of these but this is the first one or more than 25 years. This deal will allow much greater access to. Muslims from throughout the world. To visit the man is sort of sanction Israel which. The results want to see very. Wanted to see for many decades and to peacefully. Pray act. L. Said. Mosque. Which is a very special place. My first trip as president was to Saudi Arabia and may have 2017. In my speech. To the assembled leaders looked at people or Islam top news. Every single one was but here leader in their number one leader who is an amazing. A million incredible. Very important event I made clear that the problems of the Middle East can only be solved when people phase come together. To fight Islamic extremism and pursue economic opportunity for. People face. And when you look at what's happening you're seeing a lot of progress is being made. That nobody thought could possibly mean man. And things are happening that I can't tell them that. They're extremely positive. I want to thank the leaders of Israel and the EU aid for their courage and forward here leadership. To force this tremendous agreement. It will be known as the Abraham accord and I'd like to ask our ambassador dictated statement came please. Explain why we're doing and calling get the Abraham accord. Thank you mr. President Clinton congratulations to you brokers this historic peace agreement Faber parents. Many you know was he fought over all three. There are great fares. Here's your fridge was Abraham Christian faith he brought him in the Muslim faith and our own. To be Jewish faith and no person. There symbolizes. Potential for unity among all these three great days. Paper there just aren't as rich could get back. Way to doing and I don't want it to be cool GOK. Tropical. Pressed to understand. Do that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.