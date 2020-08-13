-
Now Playing: Social distancing while protesting overseas in Israel
-
Now Playing: China launches 1st Mars mission
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts goes inside Abu Dhabi's grand mosque
-
Now Playing: Former Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin offers advice for Kamala Harris
-
Now Playing: Democratic Vice President nominee’s family in the spotlight
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make 1st appearance as running mates
-
Now Playing: Biden and Harris speak in first campaign event as reactions to VP pick pour in
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: Black Lives Matter organizer facing potential charges stemming from July protest
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘phony’
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden says Kamala Harris is ‘America’s story’
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates shooting of an US Air Force helicopter
-
Now Playing: Biden, Harris make 1st appearance together as presidential ticket
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Record number can vote by mail in 2020
-
Now Playing: Belarusians take to the streets after presidential elections
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris shares advice for young women
-
Now Playing: Biden and Harris debut as historic Democratic ticket
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Election Forecast