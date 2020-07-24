Transcript for Trump awards Olympic runner with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Thank you for being here and today is my privilege to present our nation's highest civilian honor. He presidential. Medal of freedom to a legendary athlete and a legendary runner eleven BN and true American patriot former congressman. Jim Ryan Jim congratulations. And test. And as president thank you hunt and half from my family which includes my wife of 51 years and yes she did chase me down. Our children and grandchildren. Are dear friends who travels are wide stage of the bestowing on me this high honor the presidential medal of freedom. On behalf of them. I accept that I thank you for this privilege. These achievements were we are celebrating begin with a simple for you actually talked about that a moment ago. After being cut from the church baseball team junior high basketball team and did you I never made a junior high track team. I begin in each day with a simple prayer by the way has stood out there for use it if you are looking for something has to be good way to start deer gun. I'd like my life to amount to something I believe you have a plan for my life I'd appreciate your help in figuring it out and if you could help me out. Make a plan would include sports a some kind I'd really appreciate it. Thank you good night. God and did indeed show up in a huge way answering my simple heartfelt prayer. Has finally made my first athletic team to which type east cross country team. Myself when you're in high school. God gave me a former marine pot Timmons to coach me. I was seems supposed to be east high school southeast high it was just down the street from where I live. But as I didn't have plans to go to college and state were across town to east high school. To go to vote at schools will be a draftsman psychic follow my father and brother and work at point. But as I know god works in mysterious ways his wonders to perform and in my first year running I became a national high school record holder. Eighteen months after starting Iran seriously in 1964. I became the first high school boys who run wild and torment us defeat which may have thought impossible and so coach Simmons who we affectionately called Tammy. Had me sit with them on a bus ride from Kansas City back to which time my sophomore year he told me. Jim I think you can be the first high schooler to break four minutes. Be perfectly honest I thought at the time he might be just a little crazy. Every reality begins with a dream. A seat of inspiration and Timmy planted that seed and wanted to believe him. That maybe just maybe it was possible I committed to it took ownership and the blazing hot summer days in a bitter cold winters a Kansas. Began running a hundred miles a week week after week. Month after month many of them run in the dark after school. All to compress those countless hours and thousands of miles into renting or less and less than formats. Not only whatever it to form and a mile my junior high school set from us later. I would find myself pouring every also street down the homestretch of the 1964 Olympic trials making the Olympic team at 15100 meters. Winning by mere feet 58 to seventeen. It was the beginning of an amazing eight years and are set the American record in the mile eighteen. And a follow timid to the University of Kansas wearing the famous pink and blue collars. We incidentally title. Mr. President may surprise you may surprise you time diminish his at all. I no longer run format miles in fact measure to reform and a half mile. And Wally applause and cheers of meant to say nothing can take away from me those moments. My Irish young and full flight down the final backstretch to win in my face wings are might be. Lorraine powering away from my opponents. There is appeared in those times when my mind overcame entire body and for those few glorious moments I would sit the bonds isn't physical and it was freed. I had one and look back now. Realizing my running crew was a celebration. There's no doubt in my mind that we were all meet for a purpose I was made to run I was also made to glorify data although they do. So on my words in my actions I celebrate that purpose and must do that always to his glory. But and I cherish very much as having had the provision raising for a beautiful children who contribute to our nation daily. In addition we've been blessed with the opportunity to give back to the sport of running two's Jim Ryan running camps. Event thousands of young writers attended camps through the years in stealing and then there's truth. God loves you and has a plan for your life. And then we challenge them with the work to become balance human beings to become physically mentally and spiritually fit. SA receives dismantle its credible on our thank you Mr. President have a close by saying this to cannot be deployed great things he has done. This stay in my life and all of these achievements this is the lord's doing and it's marvelous NSI's. Mr. President thank you for your loving and serving this great Republican country. May god continue to bless union and the with his team's thank you again this may. You've heard walker. Okay.

