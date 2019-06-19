Trump won't back down on 'Central Park Jogger' case

When asked by a reporter on Tuesday whether he would apologize to the men who were exonerated in the Central Park Jogger case, Trump refused.
0:30 | 06/19/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump won't back down on 'Central Park Jogger' case
Why do you break that question about it it just got to bring it up. You have people on both sides of that they admitted their guilt. If you look at led the bears it and if you look at some of the prosecutors. They think that the city should never have settled that case so we'll leave it at that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

