Trump calls for Harris to be 'impeached and prosecuted' at Pennsylvania rally

With less than 40 days left until the election, Trump continues to escalate his personal attacks against Harris, calling for her to be "impeached and prosecuted."

September 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live