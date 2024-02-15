Trump calls Putin's comment that he prefers Biden over Trump a 'great compliment'

“President Putin of Russia has just given me a great compliment, actually,” Trump said at a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday.

February 15, 2024

