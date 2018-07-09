Transcript for Former Trump campaign adviser sentenced in Russia probe

I'm Pierre Thomas ABC news. The court just impose a sentence of fourteen days in prison when years' supervised release and 200 hours of community service for George problem problems. There appeared to be two primary factors in the judge's decision. Number one that pop a topless appeared remorseful. In making his case to the court today profit office did speak on his behalf he talked about the fact that he had made a terrible mistake. And that he was ashamed of the mistake that he had made. The judge also pointed out the fact that in many cases like this the defendant is given probation. But he set because of the serious nature of this offense. He felt that he wanted to send a message to the public. They're lying to the FBI is a serious matter and because this was the seriousness of security matters he wanted to send a message to the public. I'm Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.