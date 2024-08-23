Trump Campaign Sr. Adviser reacts to Harris calling Trump an ‘unserious man’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Tim Murtaugh on Harris’s DNC speech which took aim at Trump’s stances on abortion rights, tax cuts, and the war in Gaza.

August 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live