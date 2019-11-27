Trump claims Florida as ‘my home’

More
President Donald Trump returned to Florida for the first time since announcing he'd changed his residency from New York to the Sunshine State.
0:24 | 11/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump claims Florida as ‘my home’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"President Donald Trump returned to Florida for the first time since announcing he'd changed his residency from New York to the Sunshine State.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67333992","title":"Trump claims Florida as ‘my home’","url":"/Politics/video/trump-claims-florida-home-67333992"}