Trump comments perceived by some as encouraging violence

More
"The president does not support violence against anyone or anything," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has said.
1:35 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump comments perceived by some as encouraging violence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58623772,"title":"Trump comments perceived by some as encouraging violence","duration":"1:35","description":"\"The president does not support violence against anyone or anything,\" White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has said.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-comments-perceived-encouraging-violence-58623772","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.