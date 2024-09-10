Trump dodges question about Jan. 6, claims he had nothing to do with it

When asked if he regretted his actions on Jan. 6, Trump contended that he ordered the crowd to leave "peacefully and patriotically," and defended the protesters.

September 10, 2024

