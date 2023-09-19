Trump expected to skip 2nd Republican debate, plans speech to workers in Detroit

Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit Detroit to deliver a speech in front of union workers amid a major auto strike, according to a senior adviser.

September 19, 2023

