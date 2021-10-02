Transcript for Trump impeachment trial: Day 2 key moments

At some people think this trial is a contest to lawyers or even worse. In the competition between political parties is neither it's a moment of truth for America. The evidence will show you. That ex president trump was no innocent bystander. Evidence will show that he clearly and cited the January 6 instructions whom. Who showed. Donald Trump surrendered his role as commander in chief and became the insider in jeans. All of a dangerous instruction president front Rick the crowd into a frenzy exhorting followers if you don't fight like hell. You're not going to have a country. Anymore war and many Eames street the capital to bearing you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength. And you have to be. Strong he told them to fight like hell. And may products now on that today. Now some. Have said. The president Trump's remarks his speech on Henry six was just speech. Well let me ask you this when in our history. As a speech led thousands of people to storm our nation's capital with weapons. To scale the walls and break windows. Kill a capitol police officer. This was not just a speech. The president of the United States said Kuo and there won't be a transition of power they'll be a continuation rule. President trump was given every opportunity. To tell his supporters and yes. If I lose I will easily transfer power to the next president rule. Instead. He told his supporters won't be the only way he could lose the election is if it was stolen rule. In tweed after Sweden. He made sweeping allegations of election fraud but couldn't possibly be true. But what's the point. He didn't care claims were true. He wanted to make sure that his supporters were angry. Like the election was being ripped away from that rule. In mid December. When president trump announced the release of acts including ones entitles the evidence is overwhelming. Brock rules stop the steel roll and he spent fifty million dollars from his legal defense fund companies acts. Stop the steel and amplifies message war these ads were designed to run all the way up to January 5. What. And then he stopped. And this was purposeful and deliberate plan to target this base to rally around that day.

