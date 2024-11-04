Trump makes campaign stop in battleground Pennsylvania

The former president made his second campaign stop of the day in Reading, Pennsylvania, on the eve of Election Day.

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live