Trump says Mexico will pay for border wall and 'enjoy it'

"In the end, Mexico is going to pay for the wall," Trump said at a campaign rally tonight.
0:45 | 05/29/18

Transcript for Trump says Mexico will pay for border wall and 'enjoy it'
Wigan against the wolves done anyway. Mexico. I don't want to cause a problem. I don't wanna go. And in the end Mexico's for the moment it's time. I don't want to floods. But in the end Mexico's favorable. They make its money and they do absolutely. Nothing. To stop people from going to. Mexico from Honduras and all these other countries that caravan all others thought they do nothing to help us nothing. They're gonna pay for the ball and that it would Juliet OK they're going to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

