Trump nominates Dan Brouillette as Energy Secretary

More
President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he's nominating Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to replace Rick Perry.
0:19 | 10/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump nominates Dan Brouillette as Energy Secretary
President trump announced his new pick for an energy secretary the president tweeted that he is not me in nominating deputy secretary Dan burlesque. Now this follows yesterday's announcement that current energy secretary Rick Perry will resign by the end of the year Perry is under scrutiny. Over the role that he played in the president's dealings with Ukraine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he's nominating Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to replace Rick Perry.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66378961","title":"Trump nominates Dan Brouillette as Energy Secretary","url":"/Politics/video/trump-nominates-dan-brouillette-energy-secretary-66378961"}