Transcript for Trump nominates Dan Brouillette as Energy Secretary

President trump announced his new pick for an energy secretary the president tweeted that he is not me in nominating deputy secretary Dan burlesque. Now this follows yesterday's announcement that current energy secretary Rick Perry will resign by the end of the year Perry is under scrutiny. Over the role that he played in the president's dealings with Ukraine.

