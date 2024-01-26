Trump ordered by jury to pay $83.3 million in defamation case

We shine a spotlight on the jury-ordered multi-million-dollar verdict in former President Donald Trump’s civil defamation trial.

January 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live