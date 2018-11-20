Transcript for Trump pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

Thanksgiving is a time of great American traditions. And today we continue a very special one win. A lucky Turkey gets a presidential. Pardon. Turkey is so lucky I've never seen such a beautiful Turkey today is lucky bird. And guest of honor. His name to peace. Along with his alternate name carrots the children to understand that. The winner of this vote was decided by a fair and open election conducted on the White House website this was a fair election. Unfortunately carrots refused to concede. And demanded a recount and we're still fighting with carrots. And I will tell you we've come to a conclusion Garrett Serbs started tell you the result did not change. Even though peas and carrots have received a presidential pardon. I have warned them that house Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas. Me. I hereby grant you know and well art it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.