Trump shares how he will lead the country through COVID-19 if reelected

President Donald Trump claims a vaccine will be available very soon. Joe Biden says, “Anyone responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”
20:42 | 10/23/20

Trump shares how he will lead the country through COVID-19 if reelected

