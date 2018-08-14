Transcript for Trump signs defense-authorization bill

Hi I'm Ben Siegel we're here at Fort Drum in upstate New York for president trump right behind me. Just signed the annual defense policy bill that the 700 billion plus measure. To us that policy for the military to close at 3% pay raise for military service members and also sets policy calls for new hardware and equipment for the troops. In the United States and overseas president trump came here to upstate New York. Decided to come here to thank these members of the military for their service this is one of the most deployed. This is home to one of the most deployed army divisions. In the United States since 9/11 they've deployed countless times overseas including to Iraq and Afghanistan. And he was here today no mention of Senator John McCain whose name is the namesake of this defense policy bill. The Senate Armed Services Committee chairman usually leave the creation of this bill in congress. This year he was back in Arizona as he battles brain cancer the president still frustrated with Senator McCain for his vote against repealing obamacare earlier this year. And the president also touted the creation of the space forces of the new branch of the armed services today. He the administration wants to parade to administer war fighting in space. And he also thanked thank vice president Mike Pence members of the joint chiefs of arms of the the Joint Chiefs of Staff here. And he also seem to take a shot the media for question it is claims of economic growth during the campaign. He told the audience mostly of service members and their family. That he would never called us the fake news media that was something that drew little bit of applause and laughter here and he was also treated to a military exercise a demonstration. One Air Force One landed let's show you some of that. And president prompted seemed quite taken with that drill he said that nobody wanna mess with the army after seeing that. Before leaving he now heads to a fund raiser before going back to Washington DC. I'm Ben Siegel here at Fort Drum you're watching ABC news life.

