Transcript for Trump signs order to combat human trafficking

Human trafficking is a problem everywhere worldwide. Problem disorder expands prevention education programs promotes housing opportunities for survivors. And prioritize is the removal of child sexual abuse material from the Internet. And furthermore it takes is a vital step of designating a full time position here at the white has dedicated solely to combating. Human trafficking and what I'd like to do is maybe as some of our folks that are so involved to come up and these survivors to come up will sign.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.