Trump signs order to combat human trafficking

More
President Donald Trump plans to expand the White House domestic policy office by appointing an individual to focus exclusively on combating human trafficking.
0:57 | 01/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump signs order to combat human trafficking
Human trafficking is a problem everywhere worldwide. Problem disorder expands prevention education programs promotes housing opportunities for survivors. And prioritize is the removal of child sexual abuse material from the Internet. And furthermore it takes is a vital step of designating a full time position here at the white has dedicated solely to combating. Human trafficking and what I'd like to do is maybe as some of our folks that are so involved to come up and these survivors to come up will sign.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"President Donald Trump plans to expand the White House domestic policy office by appointing an individual to focus exclusively on combating human trafficking.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68671614","title":"Trump signs order to combat human trafficking","url":"/Politics/video/trump-signs-order-combat-human-trafficking-68671614"}