Trump suggests he’d be OK if the press got shot in attempt ‘to get to me’

Asked by ABC News about the remark, Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump, saying, "Obviously he was joking."

November 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live