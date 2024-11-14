Trump touts his cabinet picks during Mar-a-Lago gala

President-elect Donald Trump discussed his selection for RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary and his other cabinet decisions.

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live