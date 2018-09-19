Trump visits the Carolinas to witness aftermath of Hurricane Florence

More
The president visited some of the communities hit hardest by the hurricane.
1:33 | 09/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump visits the Carolinas to witness aftermath of Hurricane Florence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57944931,"title":"Trump visits the Carolinas to witness aftermath of Hurricane Florence","duration":"1:33","description":"The president visited some of the communities hit hardest by the hurricane.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-visits-carolinas-witness-aftermath-hurricane-florence-57944931","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.