Transcript for Trump welcomes Erdogan amid US-Turkey tension

President trump welcomed president aired a one. Of Turkey to the White House that controversial meeting. As you remember presidents from gave the green light for air don't want to invade Syria and go after the Kurds and their long allies of the US in the fight against ices. So want to bring him are made how we. Row Lil add Turkey program director for Tom and I probably butchered your last name I apologize. But you know Europe and the Turkish national. How about optics a president strong and president aired a line meeting yesterday feel to you. It looks really bounced from both I think from the US perspective and from the Turkish perspective because this isn't really a difficult time in the violent under the ending the relationship between Turkey and the US the bilateral relationship is certainly in a crisis. And when we see president Aaron dawn come to Washington with a basic need no friends outside of the white house with only mean teen went company and very close. Administration officials he certainly doesn't look very good and especially when that the coincidence that this visits. Coincided with. Impeachment hearings also added two got to that negative image. Yeah and you just road and co wrote an op Ed in Newsweek where you were denouncing. Airlines I'm repressive domestic policies and you talked about him silencing media and how Turkey on has the most journalists in prison so along those lines I want you to listen to. Kind of a strange world a moment from up presser yesterday. Friendly person from Turkey please friendly only friendly reporters we like to see there are common hammering. I. See you hear that he's saying he's asking for a friendly reporter on what's your reaction and that. Still. Missiles one of the most stranger moments of that press conference that we've seen so much like this I mean this is effectively how trump and I Don have been hand delaying the Turkey US bilateral relationship. For the past few years. And that's one of the big problems that we're seeing and this is why it's very important for US policy makers when the air they're concerns with Turkey's foreign policy decisions such as its recent. Military incursion into Syria or its purchase of the S for hundreds from Russia it's really important and I US policy makers. Any time there out these concerns they also talk about what's going on the domestic repression tricky because it is a very much connected to these foreign policy decisions. Yes so what do you what do you want people to take away. From their discussion you know you're you're seeing it and in one way what do you think people should take away from us. Both from the meeting incentive that I Don has no friends left in Washington he is. And and denounced as one of the worst and most repressive oppressive leaders. In the world and that is quite unfortunate given that Turkey's a NATO ally and has been a longstanding and democratic ally of the United States so I think when we see the relationship between president triumphant president I Don we have to put that in that context and and see turkeys. And drift away from the transatlantic alliance. And ends in this they increasingly isolated increasing isolation of our dark in this town with the exception. Both of his friendship with president trump thinking in in that context you. All right Martin day on we appreciate your insight. Turkey program director from comment thank you so much for joining us today. Thanks for having yes of course.

