Trumps light the National Christmas Tree

First lady Melania Trump was honored with switching on the lights.
0:37 | 11/28/18

Transcript for Trumps light the National Christmas Tree
Mary Chris is Larry everybody and we just have to say it all together merry Merry Christmas it's great to be with you. And let's light the tree First Lady will do the honors. We'll do it. Ten and reversed so you're ready altogether ten. 98765432. Why. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

